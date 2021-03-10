Abnormal heat is expected in the coming days for residents of a number of regions of Central Siberia and the Far Eastern Federal District. This was reported by Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

According to him, the temperature will be 8-10 degrees above normal. So, from March 11, about 8 degrees of heat is expected in Irkutsk, in Krasnoyarsk – 0 degrees, in Tyva and Buryatia – up to 4 degrees above zero, writes TASS…

In Blagoveshchensk, the air temperature can warm up to 8 degrees, in Khabarovsk – 6-8 degrees, in Vladivostok – up to 9 degrees. At the same time, Vilfand specified, the temperature background in the Trans-Baikal Territory will be 12 degrees warmer than average values.

On March 10, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, said that spring weather will come to Moscow after Maslenitsa, which in 2021 is celebrated from March 8 to 14, but there is no need to talk about significant warming.

According to forecasters, anomalous frosts will hold out in the Moscow region for several more days. Friday night will still be cold, the temperature will be minus 18-16 degrees, and in the afternoon the influence of the front will already begin. By the weekend it will get warmer up to positive values.

On the eve of the leading expert of the weather center “Phobos” Yevgeny Tishkovets said that in the evening of March 10 and on the night of March 11, Muscovites will be able to observe a rare atmospheric phenomenon – “ice needles”.