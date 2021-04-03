It will be warmer in the European part of Russia in the next five days. This was announced on April 3 by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation, Roman Vilfand.

According to him, in the north-west of the region the temperature will be higher than normal by 4-5 degrees, and in the center by 1-2 degrees.

“In the south, it is also about the same, about 1-2 degrees above normal. On most days, “temperature equalization” persists. The same temperature from 6 to 11 degrees over the next five days will be in the North-West, in the Volga Federal District and in Central Russia, “- said Vilfand “RIA News”…

According to him, by Wednesday the air temperature in Central Russia will rise to 13 degrees, in the Krasnodar Territory the air will warm up to 15 degrees.

The forecaster noted that usually in the north and south the temperature differs by about 10 degrees, but now it is “smoothed”. Wilfand added that a sharp cold snap is not expected.

Meteorologists predict that temperatures at night will range from 0 to -5 degrees.

On March 31, Vilfand said that in April, Moscow residents will experience uneven weather with an alternation of warm and cool periods. According to him, the night temperature is expected to drop to negative values ​​by the weekend.