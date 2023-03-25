Snow will almost completely disappear in Moscow and the Moscow region next weekend. This was announced on Friday, March 24, by the scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand.

“Today, the height of the snow has already decreased by 6 centimeters. It is very likely that by the beginning of next week somewhere its height will be minimal, and somewhere it will not be at all, ”he said. TASS.

So far, Moscow has a snow cover of 5 to 20 cm in height. Vilfand explained that rains, not warm weather, will most affect its disappearance.

The Hydrometeorological Center also predicted that on March 25, cloudy weather with clearings and light rain would set in the Moscow region, and the air would warm up to 13 degrees Celsius. A southwesterly wind at a speed of 6–11 m/s is also forecast.

Prior to that, on March 23, Vilfand said that in the Moscow region the snow would melt in the first 10 days of April. According to the meteorologist, the presence of snow cover lowers the air temperature: for example, if there was no snow in the capital now, the thermometers would rise by 3-5 degrees.