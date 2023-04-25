Cool and comfortable weather is expected in Moscow in the first days of May. This was announced by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand on Tuesday, April 25.

“The preliminary forecast for Monday, May 1, is as follows: the weather is cloudy, the pressure is near normal, so no significant precipitation is predicted. But in some places there is a chance of intermittent rain, ”the forecaster told the city news agency“Moscow“.

He added that at night the temperature is predicted to be between 3-8 degrees Celsius, and during the day – +12-17 degrees.

“This is all over the Moscow region, and this is fully in line with the norm, so the weather is quite comfortable, laid back. Of course, it is difficult to reliably predict further, but nevertheless, in early May, such a temperature background will continue – both on May 1 and May 2, ”concluded Vilfand.

The day before, he said that light rain is expected in Moscow on May 1, and the sky will be covered with clouds, the TV channel reports.360“.

In turn, the head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, told Izvestia that rains would come to the capital from April 26, which would most likely last until May 2.