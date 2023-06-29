Vilfand predicted heat waves in five regions of Russia in the coming days

Abnormal heat waves will come to five regions of Russia – the Magadan and Amur regions, as well as to the Khabarovsk Territory, Yakutia and Kamchatka – in the coming days. This weather was predicted by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand, he is quoted by TASS.

“From June 28 to July 3, hot weather is predicted in the Magadan region. The temperature will be 6-11 degrees above normal. This is a heat wave, the temperature will reach 28-35 degrees,” the forecaster said.

The specialist also predicted the weather up to 33-35 degrees in Yakutia. Abnormal heat will cover the Khabarovsk Territory, where up to plus 31-32 degrees is expected, as well as the Amur Region (there will be up to plus 31-32) and Kamchatka (up to 27-28 degrees).

A heat wave is a period when temperatures in a region are well above normal for several days in a row. Vilfand also promised an improvement in the weather in the Moscow region in early July.

Earlier, forecaster Yevgeny Tishkovets warned of a hot and dry July in Central Russia. According to the most optimistic estimates, in the middle latitudes of the Russian Plain, a maximum of half of the rains from the average meteorological parameters will fall, the meteorologist said.