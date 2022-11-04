Next week, Moscow residents expect a slight increase in temperature by 2-3 degrees. This was announced by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand on November 3.

So, during the day, the thermometers will rise to +6 degrees, and at night the temperature will drop to zero.

In addition, an area of ​​high pressure is approaching the capital and center of European Russia, which will determine the weather for three days.

“Both Friday and Saturday significant precipitation is not expected. In some areas, very little precipitation is possible, up to one millimeter. There will be sunshine, strong winds are also not expected. On Sunday, the axis of the high pressure ridge will pass through Moscow, the sky will be clear. The weather will be quite uniform in terms of temperature: at night 0 … -5 degrees, in the daytime 0 … +5 degrees, ”he said in an interview with NSN.

Vilfand added that such weather is consistent with the average data over the past 30 years.

The day before, on November 3, the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, predicted comfortable weather in the capital region for the coming weekend. At the same time, he pointed out that it is not worth counting on sunny and warm weather, and snow is possible in certain areas of the city and the region.

A day earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand at a press conference at the Izvestia Information Center said that in November the weather in the Moscow region is expected to be close to normal. The pre-winter period, in which Russia is now, will last until mid-December, the meteorologist said.