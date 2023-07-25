The air temperature in Moscow will rise to +27 degrees by the middle of the week. Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, spoke about this on Monday, July 24.

In conversation with the TV channel “Star” the specialist noted that the heat will return to the capital on Wednesday-Thursday. Vilfand explained that air masses from the Balkans will enter the capital region, due to which the air temperature will rise by five degrees.

“And on Wednesday and even more so Thursday – another 3-4 degrees. If today the temperature is 4 degrees below the norm, then on Thursday it will be 3-3.5 degrees above the norm,” Vilfand said.

According to him, now in Moscow the weather is completely unusual for the third decade of July, which is 4-4.5 degrees below the norm. This is explained by the fact that the air masses of polar origin formed in the north moved along the western border of Russia to the south, and from there to the central part of the country and then to Moscow.

On July 24, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, chief specialist of the Moscow weather bureau, said that by the middle of the week the temperature in the capital would return to normal, and on Thursday and Friday it would exceed it by two to three degrees. According to her, the nights will be warm in July, the thermometers will not fall below +17 … +20 degrees, writes RT. Daytime temperature will be +25…+29 degrees. At the weekend, the capital region will cross the atmospheric front, due to which the temperature will drop to +13…+15 degrees at night, and to +22…+24 degrees in the daytime.

On the same day, the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, warned that rainy weather in Moscow would continue throughout the week. According to him, until the end of July, it will rain almost every day of varying intensity and duration, the TV channel notes. “360”. He added that the first week of August can be unstable in terms of weather, a couple of sunny days are expected and the air temperature is not higher than +25 degrees, writes RIAMO.

Also on July 24, the head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, in a conversation with Izvestia, said that at the end of the week in Moscow the temperature could rise to +31 degrees. At the same time, the forecaster announced heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

On July 23, the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Alina Kotilevskaya, said that on Tuesday, July 25, up to +24 degrees is expected in the capital. According to her, in the second half of the week the weather is predicted to be warm and stuffy. IA Regnum.

On July 19, Tatyana Pozdnyakova said that the rain in Moscow was the heaviest in the last 50 years. For 19 hours, 68.3 mm of precipitation fell in the center of the capital, and the heaviest rain fell on Zelenograd – 70 mm of precipitation fell there in a day, reports NSN.