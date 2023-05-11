Temperatures below the climatic norm are expected in Siberia in the coming days, and in the south of Russia there will be thunderstorms and rains. This was announced on Wednesday, May 10 TASS scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand.

“In the Krasnodar Territory, heavy rain is predicted in the coming days, in the mountains with sleet. There will also be heavy thunderstorms in Adygea and Kalmykia. They will also be held in Kabardino-Balkaria, Ingushetia, Chechnya and other republics of the North Caucasus,” he said.

The meteorologist said that in the Krasnodar Territory, Stavropol and Crimea, the temperature in the coming days will be 2 degrees below normal, which is cooler than in Moscow.

In addition, Vilfand predicted abnormally cold weather in Western Siberia. So, according to him, starting from Saturday, the temperature in the Omsk and Novosibirsk regions will be below the norm by 4 degrees, and in the south of the Krasnoyarsk Territory – by 6 degrees.

Earlier, on May 5, Vilfand said that the summer in the European part of Russia is expected to be warm, and July will be the hottest month.