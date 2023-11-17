Vilfand predicted “New Year’s” weather for the weekend in Moscow

The weather in Moscow this weekend will be like New Year’s. This was announced by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand in an interview with “RIA News” on Saturday, November 18th.

“On Saturday the temperature will not be at all like November. Night temperatures are -6…-8, and during the day -3…-5, this is the fourth five-day period in December in terms of climate,” he said.

The head of the Hydrometeorological Center also added that there is no need to expect precipitation over the weekend, there will only be bright frosty sun.

“On Sunday at night –9…–11, during the day –5…–7. We can say that this weather is almost like the first of January,” Vilfand noted.

Earlier that day, weather forecasters from the Hydrometeorological Center promised partly cloudy weather in Moscow on Saturday, mostly no precipitation and some icy roads on the roads.

Before this, on November 17, the leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Evgeniy Tishkovets, reported that from Tuesday (November 21) a portion of snowfalls associated with the southern cyclone was expected. According to his forecasts, the snow cover will reach 6 cm.