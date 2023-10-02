Cold temperatures of up to +7…+10 degrees during the day and up to 0…+5 degrees at night are predicted in Moscow from Friday. This was announced on October 2 TASS scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand.

The forecaster drew attention to the fact that if this temperature remains until the beginning of next week inclusive, that is, within five days, the heating season will begin. It is also noted that a very deep cyclone from the Greenland Sea will significantly affect the increase in cooling.

“Starting Friday, the temperature drop will be even more significant. At night it is predicted to be 0–5 degrees, and during the day – 7–10 degrees. It’s quite autumnal. On Saturday it’s the same,” he said.

The expert also emphasized that the average daily temperature will be below 8 degrees. In addition, Vilfand expressed hope that the temperature background will become warmer at the beginning of next week.

According to the Hydrometeorological Center, +13…+15 degrees are forecast on Monday afternoon, 15–17 degrees on Tuesday, 18–20 degrees on Wednesday, 12–17 degrees on Thursday.

The day before, October 1, the Phobos weather center reported that the first snow could fall in Moscow in the first ten days of October. Forecasters predict that October will become extremely unstable, with frequent changes in weather processes. During it, cyclonic activity will prevail. In general, October promises to be dry. The average temperature, according to forecasters, will be three degrees above normal