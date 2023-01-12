Vilfand predicted frosts up to 63 degrees in Yakutia in the next five days

In Yakutia, frosts will set to minus 63 degrees – they will last in the Russian region for five days. This was stated by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand, he is quoted by TASS.

“Severe frosts will persist in Yakutia for the next five days, and in the Irkutsk region, the northern regions, the temperature will drop to 58 degrees on January 12–14,” the meteorologist said.

He clarified that in some areas of Yakutia on January 13 and 14, the air temperature will drop to 58-63 degrees. In addition, anomalous frosts are predicted in the Orenburg, Penza and Saratov regions, where the temperature is expected to be nine degrees below normal and more.

Also, in some areas of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, frosts of up to 22 degrees are expected, in the Orenburg and Penza regions, the thermometers will drop to 26-30 degrees below zero.

Earlier, Vilfand explained that the more frequent weather variability in winter is due to the small influence of solar energy. According to him, in winter, solar energy has a very small effect on the temperature regime – in winter the weather changes twice as often as in summer.