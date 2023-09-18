Temperatures above normal by 2–6 degrees are forecast for almost the entire territory of Russia during the week, with the only exception being the Far East. Reported this TASS scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand.

According to the meteorologist, a comfortable week is forecast throughout the country.

“Temperatures in most of Russia will be above normal,” he says.

However, Vilfand clarifies that in the Far East and Yakutia the weather will be below normal. In the Primorsky Territory, temperatures are also expected to drop at the end of the week, but to “normal values.”

According to forecasts from the Hydrometeorological Center, temperatures in Russia will be 5–6 degrees above normal in the center of the European part, 2 degrees in the south and the Urals, and 2–4 degrees in the Volga region and Siberia.

In the regions of the Black Earth Region, for example, the air will warm up to +22…+26 degrees, the Volga region – to +22…+28 degrees, in the south – to +25…+28 degrees.

Earlier, on September 15, weather forecaster Alexander Shuvalov warned of possible light rain at the beginning of the week in Moscow. However, from Thursday, according to his forecasts, the second wave of Indian summer will come to the capital – the air will warm up to +20…+22 degrees.