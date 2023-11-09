Warm weather is expected across 80–85% of Russia, which will continue until Monday. About this on Thursday, November 9, in a conversation with TASS said the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand.

“Until Monday inclusive, warm weather with temperatures above normal, significantly above normal, is expected across 80–85% of the country. The only region where it will be cold is the Far East,” he noted.

According to the specialist, in the Magadan region, Yakutia, and Khabarovsk Territory, temperatures are expected to be 2–4 degrees below normal. It will be 4–6 degrees colder than normal in Transbaikalia, Buryatia and the Amur region. Frosts will reach Yakutia down to -32…-34 degrees, and in Transbaikalia – down to -17…-22.

In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, on the contrary, the weather will be the warmest relative to the climate norm. According to Vilfand, in the Taimyr Dolgano-Nenets and Turukhansk regions the temperature will be 12–14 degrees higher than usual at this time of year.

“This means that at night there will be only -15 degrees instead of 25-28 degrees below zero,” explained the scientific director.

The warmest air will be in the south of the country, where temperatures may exceed the climate norm by 6–8 degrees. Thus, in Krasnodar and Adygea +15…+20 degrees are expected during the day, and on the Black Sea coast – up to +18…+22.

Earlier, on November 8, the European monitoring service Copernicus called October 2023 the warmest on record. The average air temperature was +15.3 degrees. The center also noted that the highest average global temperature is from January to October this year – 1.43 degrees above the pre-industrial average of 1850-1900.

Also, the Phobos weather center stated that the night in Moscow from November 6 to 7 was the warmest since 1954. The minimum air temperature in the capital was +9.2 degrees. The previous record was +6.3 degrees.

Before this, on November 2, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that September 2023 was the hottest for the entire period of meteorological observations. This is due to several factors, the specialist noted. Firstly, this is the increasing content of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Secondly, a strong increase in temperature in the equatorial waters of the Pacific Ocean.