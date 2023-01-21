Abnormally low temperatures are expected in some regions of Siberia and the Far East. About this on Saturday, January 21, told TASS scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand.

According to the expert, residents of the central and southern regions of the Krasnoyarsk Territory should prepare for frosts down to -47 degrees. The population of the Tomsk and Kemerovo regions, as well as Khakassia, will have a slightly easier time: weather forecasters predict temperature fluctuations in the range of -34 … -42 degrees. At the same time, in Irkutsk, the thermometers may drop to 53 degrees below zero.

“This is a real wave of cold,” concluded the source of the agency.

He also warned of upcoming deviations from the climatic norm in Yakutia (up to -52 … -56 degrees) and the Khabarovsk Territory (44-47 degrees below zero).

The cold snap will not bypass Sakhalin Island, where it will be mostly -27…-32 degrees. Temperatures in the region of 34-39 degrees below zero are expected in Primorye, while the Amur Region may “cool down” to -51 degrees. The situation is similar in Buryatia and Transbaikalia: about -42 and -50 degrees, respectively.

“In general, the Asian part of the country will have very cold weather in the coming days,” Vilfand concluded.

Earlier, on January 16, residents of the Khabarovsk Territory were warned about abnormal frosts from January 19 to 25. It was reported that emergency situations at energy and housing facilities are likely in the region. In particular, freezing of water supply systems, power outages can occur. Also, fires are not ruled out due to the use of stove heating and electric heaters.