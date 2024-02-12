Vilfand: abnormal frosts are predicted for 80% of Russia by February 16

Abnormally low temperatures will cover 80 percent of the territory of Russia by Friday, February 16, predicted scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand. His words lead TASS.

“There are three weeks left until the beginning of spring, but I wouldn’t talk about any spring now. According to calculations, (…) on Friday and weekends in 80 percent of the country [ожидаются] abnormally low temperatures, below long-term values,” the specialist said.

According to him, in the center of European Russia, thermometers will drop 12-14 degrees below the climate norm. This will be preceded by relatively warm temperatures for February, which will subsequently change sharply and drop. In turn, in the Urals, as well as in western and central Siberia, the air temperature will be 8-14 degrees below normal, in the Far East, Yakutia and Magadan – 4-6 degrees below normal.

Temperatures within normal limits are predicted in the Krasnodar and Stavropol territories, as well as in Crimea. Thermometers will rise to 2-3 degrees above normal in the Irkutsk and Amur regions, as well as in Transbaikalia.

Earlier, weather forecaster Evgeny Tishkovets predicted that the weather in Moscow in the week of February 12 would be extremely unstable, and in the second half of the week icy arctic air would pour into the capital. On Thursday, February 15, in the morning Muscovites can expect temperatures of 17-22 degrees below zero, and during the day – no higher than 10-15 degrees below zero.