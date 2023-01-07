The date of a noticeable increase in air temperature in Moscow after abnormal frosts was named in an interview “Interfax” scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand. The forecaster said that warming will come to the capital from Thursday, January 12.

“Only on Thursday the temperature will noticeably rise, and it will already be minus 8-13 degrees at night, and minus 4-9 in the daytime. But in this case, the temperature will be below the norm by three degrees. And such a further increase on January 13, when there will be approximately the same temperature background: at night about minus 8-10 degrees, and in the daytime about minus 5-7, ”he specified.

The meteorologist added that on the old New Year, which the Russians will celebrate from Friday to Saturday, from January 13 to 14, the temperature will be close to long-term values ​​and will be minus 7-8 degrees. In the afternoon on Saturday, January 14, minus 3-4 degrees is expected and light snow is possible.

At the same time, the beginning of the first working week this year will be accompanied by severe frosts. The forecaster warned that on the morning of Monday, January 9, minus 24-26 degrees is predicted, and up to minus 30 degrees in the region. During the day the temperature will rise to 16-18 degrees below zero.

Earlier, against the backdrop of abnormal frosts that came to Moscow, immunologist Irina Yartseva gave meteorologically dependent people recommendations on how to survive this period.