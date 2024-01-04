Vilfand predicted a long ski season in Sochi in 2024

The ski season starts early in Sochi and will be longer than usual due to the large amount of snow, said Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center. Writes about this TASS.

According to him, very heavy snow was observed in Sochi, which dug up the slopes at the ski resorts very well. Usually the season here starts no earlier than mid-January, but this year it happened earlier. “Of course, this will also affect its duration, since the fallen snow will take a long time to melt,” the specialist predicted.

He pointed out that now there is snow even in Krasnaya Polyana, which is only 540 meters above sea level. “The ski slope ends at an altitude of 900 meters above sea level. Of course, there is quite enough snow there,” he emphasized.

