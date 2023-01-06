Scientific Director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand in an interview TASS called the past 2022 one of the warmest years in the history of meteorological observations.

“The average annual air temperature in 2022, averaged over all cities and months, ranked second in the rank of the highest. Only 2020 was warmer, but it was completely unique. This is the only year when the average temperature throughout Russia turned out to be positive,” the meteorologist said.

The forecaster noted that the most significant annual anomalies last year were noted in the north of the European part of Russia, the north of the Urals, in Siberia and Yakutia.

Earlier, the head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, said that on the night before Christmas, the capital will experience a severe frost to minus 25 degrees, in the region it is expected to be minus 30.