The water in the Black Sea has become warm enough for swimming. This was announced on Wednesday, June 21 TASS scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand.

“On the Crimean coast and on the Black Sea coast, the water temperature is already 22 degrees, that is, the swimming season is open, even for children. Another thing is that in the coming days there will be weather with rain and increased wind, ”he shared.

As for the Baltic Sea, in it, at a water temperature of about +17 … +18 degrees, only hardened people will feel comfortable. Other residents of the Kaliningrad region will have to wait.

Earlier in the day, Vilfand warned of abnormal heat in the Magadan region, Yakutia, the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Tyva and Khakassia in the coming days. At the same time, some regions of the Urals and the Volga region expect cold weather.

In addition, on June 21, the head of the Hydrometeorological Center told Izvestia that in some regions of the Russian Federation the air temperature at night drops below normal, frost is possible.