In the western regions of Russia, the pre-winter season has begun, which can last until mid-December. Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation, spoke about this in an interview for the news agency URA.RU on Saturday, October 21st.

“On the European territory of the Russian Federation, in the Urals, the pre-winter season has begun. It usually lasts from mid-October to mid-December. The weather at this time is changeable. There are often thaws or noticeable frosts,” the meteorologist said about what awaits residents of the western regions of the country.

Vilfand called the main sign of pre-winter the cyclones passing through temperate latitudes at this time, due to which the weather remains gloomy. During such periods it often rains, heavy clouds hang low over the ground, and there are almost no sunny days.

“This period has arrived. Preparations are underway for winter circulation,” Vilfand said.

As the meteorologist added TASS, the pre-winter period usually lasts until mid-December. Then winter comes and the weather “calms down” – it becomes more stable, less cloudy.

Earlier that day, leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, announced that starting Wednesday the Moscow region would record temperatures typical of meteorological winter. The forecaster also recommended that motorists change their tires to winter ones.

Before this, on October 20, weather forecasters advised drivers not to drive around Moscow on summer tires due to predicted rain and sleet combined with cold weather. Experts have warned of the risk of ice formation.