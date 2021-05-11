Scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand said RIA Newsthat the average daily temperature, which will be this week in Moscow, will turn off heating in houses.

According to him, the thermometers in the capital will show at least 8 degrees Celsius, and the average daily temperature in the city can reach above 15 degrees, Vilfand said. “You can completely stop heating,” he said.

At the same time, the forecaster warned of the onset of a new climatic era in Moscow.

Earlier, Yevgeny Tishkovets, leading expert of the Phobos weather center, promised Muscovites warm weather on the first working day of May. According to the forecaster, the meteorological summer begins in the capital.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!