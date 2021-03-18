The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, warned that abnormal heat is predicted in a number of regions of the Siberian Federal District (SFD).

According to him, warm weather with anomalies from 6 to 8 degrees is predicted in the southern half of Western Siberia, and from Saturday the temperature will be 4-8 degrees above normal in Krasnoyarsk.

“This means that temperatures in Krasnoyarsk on Saturday afternoon will be positive,” he is quoted as saying TASS Friday, March 19th.

Also, a positive daytime temperature is predicted in the near future in the Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Omsk and Kemerovo regions, as well as in the Altai Territory.

Earlier, on March 16, Vilfand announced the consequences of global warming for the country.

According to him, the last 150 years have been marked by a record increase in the average annual temperature for our planet. He stressed that for Russia, such a sharp global warming could lead to an increase in dry periods.