Uneven luck for the Spaniards who competed this Wednesday in the preview of the Australian Open. Mario Vilella was eliminated by the Swede Elias Ymer and left the male box without Spaniards, while Rebeka Masarova swept the Ukrainian Daria Snigur and is one step away from playing her second Grand Slam, after participating last summer and reaching the second round at the US Open.

Vilella (26 years old and 175th in the world) despaired before Ymer (25th and 161st), who beat him in three sets (4-6, 6-4 and 7-6 (0)) and 2h24. A shame, because the man from Elche started the game in the best possible way, with a break and scoring the first set with another at the right time. But then his rival grew and was able to get the victory faster (he was 4-2) than he did, but the Spaniard saved the disadvantage of a break before starring in a horrific tiebreaker. There made up to three serves from below because the sun bothered him when executing the movement of throwing the ball, all without any success (he made 51 unforced errors). He took a donut between complaints and end of story.

Masarova excites

Masarova’s behavior in the second round of the qualy it was sensational. The Spaniard born in Basel (Switzerland) beat Snigur (19 years old and 152nd) 6-3 and 6-1 in 60 minutes. Very few gaps showed the game of the promising 22-year-old and 163rd tennis player, who only had a small bump in the first set when she served to close it 6-1 and was complicated by the only break she conceded (she saved seven break points ). ANDThe service gave him many returns to be able to dominate his opponent, who failed more than necessary, especially in that first sleeve. Masarova will face South Korea’s Su Jeong Jang (212th) on Friday for a spot in the first Grand Slam of the season.

This Thursday the other three representatives of the Navy that remain in competition in search of the third round compete: Andrea Lázaro, who will see the American Volynets (about 02:00), Cristina Bucsa, who is measured with the Slovak Sramkova (3:30) and Aliona Bolsava, who runs into another American, Arconada (05:00). The matches can be viewed by subscription on the Eurosport website and mobile applications.

Results of the Australian Open preview.