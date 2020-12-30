An unidentified barefoot air passenger committed a controversial act on board an airplane during the flight, which subsequently caused disgust among netizens. The incident was caught on video, the video was published Instagram-An @passengershaming account that pokes fun at the weird and vile antics of tourists.

The footage posted online shows a man lying in the cabin without shoes and using his bare foot using a multimedia screen built into the back of the chair in front.

“After all, it’s so hard to get up!” – indicated in the signature to the post.

Community subscribers rated the traveler’s actions in the comments, calling them vile. “I immediately stop such disgusting behavior on my flights”, “What a shame”, “I still don’t understand why people take off their shoes in public”, “This abomination often happens on airplanes, and everyone feels uncomfortable”, “That’s why I I always take antibacterial wipes with me to the salon, ”they wrote.