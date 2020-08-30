TD Systems Baskonia player Luca Vildoza suffered a broken nose last Friday, during the first preseason game against San Pablo Burgos.

The Barça medical services managed to reduce the injury after the set, but subsequent tests confirmed “a fracture in the own bones of the nose”.

The club ruled out surgery and the player, who will not have to undergo surgery, dYou must wear a face shield for a period of at least two weeks.

The Mar del Plata will cause loss in the final of the Euskal Kopa who will measure the Vitoria before Retabet Bilbao Basket.