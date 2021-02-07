Russian fighter Denis “Big Daddy” Vildanov appreciated the fight between athlete Alexander Volkov and Dutchman Alistair Overeem at the UFC tournament. He noted that he was surprised by the outcome of the battle. This was announced on Sunday, February 7, by the TV channel REN TV…

“Overeem is a name, a very loud name. This is the name of a good drummer, he has always been famous for good drumming. <...> Either it was not his day, or Alexander Volkov became so cool and powerful that he simply did not leave a single chance throughout the battle. He worked like a blow, coolly, systematically. He just crushed him, ”Vildanov said.

He noted that until the end of the fight he was confident that the Dutch athlete would give “some cool combination.”

“I think that at some point in the fight, Overeem will explode, some cool combination, but they just interrupted him. It seems that he generally came out with an opponent two heads higher in level than himself. Therefore, just a tough dominance of Alexander Volkov, ”added Vildanov.

On the same day, it became known that Volkov defeated the legendary Dutch fighter at the Fight Night 184 Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament in Las Vegas. It was reported that 32-year-old Volkov seized the initiative from the first seconds of the fight and knocked out his 40-year-old rival in the second round.

Later, the fighter’s manager Ivan Bannikov said that Volkov was taken to the hospital after the fight with Overeem. He noted that Overeem was also hospitalized after the fight and is in the next room. The manager clarified that the Russian fighter slightly injured his leg.