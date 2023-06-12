Jorge Vilda already has a prelist for the Women’s Soccer World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Finally, the coach has chosen to recover four mainstays, the Barça players Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí and Mariona Caldentey, the three starters in the recent European champion Barça team, as well as the Manchester United defender Ona Batlle.

The double Ballon d’Or winner was not among the group of 15 rebels who resigned from the national team at the time due to their dissatisfaction with the management of Jorge Vilda, since she was seriously injured, but she showed her support for her teammates. The other three major novelties on the list were part of that set, which showed through emails sent to the Federation their willingness to be summoned.

“Very happy with the list we have put together. It has been a special season, very hard, which has helped us all to learn. It is a continuation list with the block and with the incorporation of some committed players that make us stronger, “summed up the coach when assessing his choice. “We will talk about those who are there,” he immediately settled when asked about some of the absent, both those who expressed his availability and those who remained in his initial resignation.

Among the fifteen rebels, the Atlético goalkeeper Lola Gallardo, the Barça center-back Mapi León, the Barça midfielder Patri Guijarro or the forwards of Real Sociedad Amaiur and Nerea Eizaguirre have maintained their initial position. By not sending the requested email to the Federation, they have been left out of the list of selected.

Now, Vilda’s next step will be the announcement of the final list of 23 soccer players who will play in the World Cup. It will take place on June 30, one day before playing against Panama in Avilés in the first preparation friendly. Subsequently, Spain will play a couple more games, one of them against Denmark, before making its debut against Costa Rica on July 21. Japan and Zambia will be the other two stumbling blocks in the group stage.

The list of 30 summoned:



Goalkeepers: Misa Rodríguez, Elena Lete, Enith Salón and Cata Coll.

Defenders: Irene Paredes, Ivana Andrés, Ona Batlle, Olga Carmona, Laia Codina, Oihane Hernández, Jana Fernández, Rocío Gálvez and Sheila García.

Midfielders: Alexia Putellas, Fiamma Benítez, Aitana Bonmatí, Irene Guerrero, Teresa Abelleira, Claudia Zornoza, Maite Oroz, Jenni Hermoso and María Pérez.

Forwards: Inma Gabarro, Mariona Caldentey, Esther González, Alba Redondo, Athenea del Castillo, Salma Paralluelo, Eva Navarro and Marta Cardona.