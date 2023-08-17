Are not millionaire audiences, the quality of the players or the interest of sports media in which until recently the only woman was the blushing “AS girl” who adorned the garages of Spain. Nor are the stadiums full or the Queens League of Ibai and Piqué, always far from what can be monetized. Not even that my father talks about Salma like Quini. What corroborates to me that women’s football already looks at men’s football equally is the incorporation of the toxic fan, the one who follows the games to see his team fail and longs for a defeat that proves him right. A merit achieved by someone as apparently innocuous as Jorge Vilda. They hate Clemente as in the past; They label him as sorrowful for Rubiales such as Luis Enrique and they would have enjoyed seeing him leave the Lopetegui-style concentration in Krasnodar.

Women’s football in Spain lacked those who were not going to pay attention to it if they could not complain about anything. A country in which we all have a coach inside us was finally able to get even thanks to the schism caused by Vilda and the 15 purged, put on their tracksuits and shout “Mapi selection!” with the same intensity as yesterday they claimed Nacho or Aspas, because football is an eternal day of the dead in which we always remember those who are not there.

I was certain that the barriers between genders had been blurred when I listened to Vero Boquete rant During the broadcast of the defeat against Japan, the advantage Rubiales fired up the 15 absent after the victory in the semifinals and the networks clashed over maternity, Real Madrid or Culé, of the successes, unfortunate spectacles that we have been suffering all our lives in the men’s soccer. Calling below is also calling. We’ll talk about equalizing wages another day.

