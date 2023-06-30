Jorge Vilda’s Spain already has its final call-up of 23 players for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. As expected, the double Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and the three rebels that the coach had initially named, Aitana Bonmatí, Mariona Caldentey and Ona Batlle, are among those chosen, of which a regular like Marta falls Cardona.

The Atlético de Madrid attacker is the main surprise among the seven footballers who did not make the last cut, a group that together with her make up Maite Oroz, another player that Vilda has frequently resorted to, as well as Elene Lete, Jana Fernández, Fiamma Benítez, Inma Gabarro and the injured Sheila García.

“We have been up until late at night evaluating line by line, the pros and cons, and the consensus has led us this morning to make the last decisions,” revealed the coach, who described the list for the World Cup as “the most difficult to elaborate and decide because of how difficult the players have made it. Likewise, Vilda also announced that Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Jennifer Hermoso, three of the most senior footballers in the locker room, will serve as captains.

Thus, Spain will have plenty of resources to try to break its glass ceiling in the World Cups, the round of 16 of France 2019 against the powerful United States. Asked about his objectives, Vilda avoided specifying and putting pressure on his team, although he was aware of the possibilities of his team and excited to set new milestones for Spanish women’s football. «We want to go as far as possible, make history. We are ambitious. We have generated many expectations, a deserved privilege. We are going to fight to be at the top, “summed up the coach.

With the final list of World Cup players on the table, the internationals will enjoy two days off this weekend, after the convincing defeat of Panama (7-0) in the first friendly played at the Román Suárez Puerta de Avilés. On Sunday the internationals will meet again at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas with their sights set on the second preparation match against Denmark in Copenhagen and therefore more demanding. Subsequently, the Spanish expedition will travel to New Zealand, where a final match against Vietnam is scheduled, prior to the World Cup debut against Costa Rica on July 21.

-The 23 World Cup players:



Goalkeepers: Misa Rodríguez (Real Madrid), Enith Salón (Valencia) and Cata Coll (Barcelona).

Defenders: Irene Paredes (Barcelona), Ivana Andrés (Real Madrid), Ona Batlle (Manchester City), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid), Laia Codina (Barcelona), Oihane Hernández (Athletic) and Rocío Gálvez (Real Madrid).

Midfielders: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona), Irene Guerrero (Atlético), Teresa Abelleira (Real Madrid), Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid), María Pérez (Barcelona) and Jenni Hermoso (Pachuca).

Forwards: Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona), Esther González (Real Madrid), Alba Redondo (Levante), Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid), Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona) and Eva Navarro (Atlético).