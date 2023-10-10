Jorge Vilda, former coach of the women’s soccer team, testified for an hour and a half before the judge investigating the so-called ‘Rubiales case’, the case investigating the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (FEF) Luis Rubiales for the kiss he gave to the player Jennifer Hermoso at the World Cup trophy presentation in Sydney (Australia).

Vilda, who was dismissed on September 5, left the court at 11:45 a.m. after appearing before the head of the Central Court of Instruction number one, Francisco de Jorge. He is accused of a crime of coercion after the judge changed his status from witness to being investigated following the statement of Rafael Hermoso, the soccer player’s brother, who assured that he received pressure from Vilda on the return trip to Madrid to support the version. by Rubiales.

According to judicial sources, Vilda has denied that she coerced Hermoso’s brother and the soccer player. This same Tuesday the magistrate also took a statement from the marketing director Rubén Rivera, who has also denied the coercion on the trip to Ibiza that the World champions made after arriving in Spain. Following this round of statements, the magistrate will interrogate the director of the men’s national team, Albert Luque, as an investigator on October 16.

Later, on November 2, he will hear from the men’s coach Luis de la Fuente, the former director of Communication of the FEF Pablo García Cuervo and the deputy director of Communication, Enrique Yunta. Finally, on November 14, the judge has summoned the psychologist of the women’s team, Javier López Vallejo, to Luis Rubiales’ former chief of staff, José María Timón, and to the team’s compliance officer, Javier Pujol.

The lieutenant prosecutor of the National Court, Marta Durántez, asked Rubiales in court about five people during the interrogation before the judge held within the framework of the case being followed for alleged crimes of coercion and sexual assault.

The sources consulted then explained that the Public Ministry tried to find out if those five people, including Vilda and the aforementioned Luque and Rivera, had tried to coerce the player after the forced kiss.

“It was a natural kiss”



This same week, the full statement was released in court by Rubiales himself, who defended that the kiss was a “display of affection” that occurred “naturally”, in the light of “millions of eyes” and that it was “with consent”. When asked by Jenni Hermoso’s lawyer, the former president asserted that it was a “totally extraordinary celebration”, that he asked the player before giving her the kiss and that it occurred “with consent.”

“If I asked him before, how could I not respect him?”, he responded to the question of whether he considered that he had respected the player by kissing her on the mouth, and then pointed out that after that episode Hermoso “left dying of laughter” and giving him “two slaps on the side.”

For her part, the player declared when questioned by the Prosecutor’s Office that the kiss was not consensual nor did she feel respected as a person and soccer player. “They were subjecting me to something that I never sought or did to find myself in that situation,” she explained.

According to his story, he hugged Rubiales at the trophy presentation and stated: “The one we messed up.” After her, he jumped on her and told her “we won this World Cup thanks to you.” «The next thing was her hands on my head and then I didn’t hear anything else. I saw myself with the kiss on the mouth and I immediately went down to the stage with my companions,” Hermoso recalled. “I didn’t even expect it,” added the athlete.

Expressly questioned about whether the kiss was consensual and if she felt violated or violated, Hermoso responded yes: “Clearly I felt disrespected. At that moment she was not respected at any time, neither as a player nor as a person, she was experiencing something that was historic,” she added.