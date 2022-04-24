With a tribute to its president of honor, the singer and songwriter Martinho da Vila, Unidos de Vila Isabel closed, at dawn this Sunday (24), the parade of the samba schools of the Special Group of Rio de Janeiro. the samba-plot Sing, Sing, My People! The village belongs to Martin, played by the carnival artist Edson Pereira, the school invited: “Raise your heads, then, community, and step hard on the avenue! Ginga, samba, semba! Rip the trapped cry from your chest and proudly sing the strength and faith of our black soul-samba, leaving any sadness behind! It’s your Martin’s day, Vila! Set fire to Sapucaí, let’s go upstairs and yes, let’s kizombar!”.

Before Vila Isabel, five associations passed through Marquês de Sapucaí. The first was Paraíso do Tuiuti, which took to the avenue the plot Kar ríba tí ÿe – May Our Paths Open, by the carnival artist Paulo Barros. The plot pays tribute to the black men and women who marked the history of humanity “because they chose the paths of determination, beauty, knowledge. They affirm, in their trajectories, the power of origin, the teachings of the orixás and those who populated the world, bringing, in their souls, the African diaspora”. The colors of Paraíso do Tuiuti are golden yellow and peacock blue.

Then it paraded in Portela, with the African theme also Igi Ose Baobá, by the carnival artists Renato Lage and Márcia Lage, celebrating the tree of life and resistance, the baobab. The plot honors the founders of blue and white, who are the ancestors, the old guard, “the guardians of their memories.” The baianas, the legacy of the old festivals, profane and sacred. To the sound of the drums, the sweat of the dancers pours out our ancestry. And even today, whenever the samba musicians join hands, they feel the primordial energy that unites Africa and Brazil reverberate in their souls, like good children of the diaspora that we all are. Samba breathes like an old aobá”, says the plot. The school is the oldest in the state of Rio de Janeiro, having been founded on April 11, 1923.

Third samba school to pass through Marquês de Sapucaí, Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel made Drumming to the Hunter its plot for this year’s off-season carnival, with Fábio Ricardo as the school’s carnival artist. The plot pays tribute to the percussionists of yesterday, today and forever who make up the soul of the green and white school.

Also highlighting the peacock blue and yellow gold colors, Unidos da Tijuca was the fourth school to set foot on the Passarela do Samba, with the theme Waranã – The Red Reexistence, created by carnival artist Jack Vasconcelos and which is an ode to indigenous peoples. Unidos da Tijuca was founded on December 31, 1931.

Speak Majete! Seven Keys of Exuby carnival artists Leonardo Bora and Gabriel Haddad, was the plot that Acadêmicos do Grande Rio took to Marquês de Sapucaí on the second day of parades by the Special Group, “overflowing with expressions and speeches taken from the documentary Estamira, by Marcos Prado, as well as fragments of poems, songs and macumba points”. The main colors of the association are red, green and white. With the court in the municipality of Duque de Caxias, Baixada Fluminense, Grande Rio is one of the newest schools in the state, founded in 1988.

Calculation

The counting of votes given to samba schools in this year’s carnival is scheduled for next Tuesday (26), with the release of the final result by the Independent League of Samba Schools of Rio de Janeiro (Liesa).

The 2022 carioca carnival schedule ends on Saturday (30), with the parade of champions.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat