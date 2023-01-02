By Eduardo Simões

SANTOS (Reuters) -Stadium where Pelé enchanted crowds with his unparalleled football, Vila Belmiro received the greatest football player in history for the last time this Monday at a funeral attended by thousands of fans wearing Santos and Santos jerseys. Brazilian team and many tributes to the king of football, who died last week, aged 82, as a result of cancer.

A crowd formed long queues outside the stadium to say goodbye to Pelé on the pitch at Vila Belmiro. Sports and political authorities also attended Pelé’s wake, including FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who requested that every country in the world have at least one stadium named in memory of the king of football.

“We are going to ask that every country in the world have at least one stadium named after Pelé so that children know how important he is,” Infantino told reporters when he arrived at the funeral alongside the presidents of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). , Ednaldo Rodrigues, and from the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), Alejandro Domínguez.

The body of the greatest football player in history arrived in Santos from the Albert Einstein hospital, in São Paulo, shortly before 4am this Monday, and is being laid in state in the center of the lawn of the Estádio Urbano Caldeira, which the number 10 has made world famous since who arrived at Santos Futebol Clube in 1956. The wake will continue until 10 am on Tuesday.

Upon entering one of the streets that gives access to the stadium, the convoy was greeted with fireworks. A few people were waiting for the arrival at dawn. Just before noon, the movement of fans was great, as well as the queues to enter the stadium and say goodbye to the idol.

Inside Vila Belmiro, on the lawn where Pelé shone with the Santos shirt between 1956 and 1974, the coffin was seen by fans in a gridded circuit set up by the club, in which the subjects of the king of football passed in front of Pelé’s body.

In the stands of the stadium, banners honored the king of football. “Viva o Rei”, “Camisa 10 do Santos” and “O Único a Parar uma Guerra”, said some of them.

Pelé’s body will leave the stadium on Tuesday morning in a funeral procession through the streets of Santos, will pass in front of the place where Dona Celeste lives, the mother of the star who turned 100 in November and still lives in the city, and then will go to a private ceremony at the Ecumenical Necrópole Memorial, where Pelé, three times world champion with the Brazilian national team in 1958 –at just 17 years old–, 1962 and 1970, will be buried.

In addition to the presidents of FIFA, CBF and Conmebol, the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB) also traveled to Santos, as well as the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans).

“We have to point out that Pelé not only scored goals for Brazil in stadiums, he scored goals for Brazil around the world”, said Nunes, who announced that a gymnasium will be built in the São Paulo region of Ibirapuera and baptized with the name of Skin.

“We are going to build a gym there where Ibirapuera is, at the Sports Department, next to where we have the cycling track, and it will be the Pelé Gym”, he said, adding that the Municipality’s Bolsa Atleta program will also be named of the king of football.

Tarcísio, in turn, praised Pelé’s legacy and said that the former player is incomparable. “One can only discuss who was the greatest in history among the normals, because Pelé is on another level. He always made Brazil proud for his genius on the field and also for his posture off the field”, he said.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is a Corinthians fan, should come from Brasília this Monday, accompanied by his deputy, Geraldo Alckmin, who is a Santos fan.

The Military Police of São Paulo prepared a large mobilization for the wake, with police from the Policing Command of the Capital, the Metropolitan Region, Santos, the shock battalion, members of road and traffic policing, the Fire Department and the Command of Aviation of the Military Police of São Paulo.

(Additional reporting by Laís Morais and Miguel LoBiancoEditing by Pedro Fonseca)