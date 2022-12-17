The day after her disappearance, emotions over the death of Sinisa Mihajlovic are stronger than ever. The tributes for the former Serbian coach, who died yesterday in a Roman clinic at the age of 53, won by a terrible disease, continue unabated. And Rome gathers around the family. The burial chamber for Sinisa Mihajlovic will be open to the public on Sunday in the Campidoglio from 10 to 18. On Monday, at 11.30 the funeral in the basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Piazza Esedra. The world of football, but not only, remembers the Serbian.

The FIGC – which moved the start of the federal council on Monday to 13.30 to allow attendance at the funeral – ordered a minute’s silence over the weekend on all football fields. The news of Mihajlovic’s death found space in newspapers all over the world and Novak Djokovic also wanted to remember Mihajlovic with a dedication on Instagram “your mark will remain indelible”, writes the Serbian tennis player. Many testimonies: from that of the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò (“The man has surpassed the player and the coach, already enormous in themselves”), to Rino Gattuso (“proudly state that I was a friend of Sinisa Mihajlovic. I think that today we shouldn’t cry for his disappearance, he wouldn’t want to: instead we need the respect towards him that is due to the disappearance of a man like him”), from Spalletti (“he was a loyal opponent. He taught us never to lower our gaze during difficulties on and off the pitch” to Agnelli (“now you are a true free spirit”). But above all there are the posts published by his daughters Viktorjia and Virginia and that of wife Arianna, his life partner for 30 years: “When you are no longer part of me, I will cut out many little stars from your memory, then the sky will be so beautiful that the whole world will fall in love with the night”, wrote Mrs. Mihajlovic on instagram. Heartbreaking words those of the women of Sinisa. Viktorija quoted a famous poem by Eugenio Montale: “I went down, giving you my arm, at least a million stairs and now that you’re not there, every step is filled with emptiness. Even so, our long journey was short. Mine still lasts , I no longer need the coincidences, the reservations, the traps, the scorns of those who believe that reality is what you see. I went down millions of stairs giving you my arm, not because with private eyes maybe you can see more. With I brought them down to you because I knew that the only true pupils of us two, even though they were so clouded, were yours”. Then these words addressed to the father: “I love you with all my heart dad, pure, rare soul, pride of my life, my hero, my BIG love.”

The words of his sister Virginia, who a year ago had made him a grandfather of little Violante, were also poignant: “It’s hard dad. It’s hard.In this moment of immense suffering I just need your hug. Not just any hug, yours – he writes – Mixed with your perfume, which, like your soul, remained on you. And anyone who knows you knows what I mean. Impossible to accept all this but I find the strength in the immense love you have given me in these years of life together, so strong that it will accompany me for the rest of my days. After having discovered your destiny, I thank you for having had you with me for these years, in which you have given me everything, everything a father could have given to a daughter, indeed much more. You loved me immensely, with all the strength you had. You protected me from everything, everyone and everything. You have been too much. Too much for me. Too much for us. Too much for everyone. My heart is broken today, shattered. My soul gets worse, and I can’t keep talking about my super hero, for me dad, for you Siniša Mihajlovic. He hurts too much, too much. I love you dad, always, always, always, always. I will shout it to you every day, convinced that my cry will reach there. We will never be apart. Hello dad, my great and immense love. Promise me you’ll let me know, I still need you so much”.