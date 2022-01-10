Journalist and writer Viktor Shenderovich (entered by the Ministry of Justice of Russia into the register of foreign agents) announced his departure from Russia on Tuesday, January 11. He wrote on his page in Facebookthat he decided to leave because of the lawsuit filed by businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin.

According to him, Prigozhin, realizing that journalists could not be stopped by fines, switched to “blackmail with criminal articles.”

“And I decided to wait outside … Of course, leaving is exactly what the Kremlin has been hinting at me for twenty years without endless and demonstrative criminality against me,” Shenderovich expressed his opinion.

He added that the forced departure from the homeland is also “imprisonment.”

On December 30, the Russian Ministry of Justice included Viktor Shenderovich, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and six more people in the register of foreign agents. The ministry said that all of the foreign agents included in the list “systematically distribute materials to an indefinite circle of people, while receiving foreign funding.”

In December 2021, the court collected 100 thousand rubles from Shenderovich in favor of businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin. The reason was the “Minority Report” program, within the framework of which, according to the statement of claim, Shenderovich called the businessman a criminal and a murderer.