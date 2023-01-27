with picturesDutch designer duo Viktor & Rolf stole the show at Haute Couture Week in Paris by proving that it can always be more eccentric. Their bizarre show is the most unforgettable moment of the event, judges the leading British Vogue .

Fashion lovers thought they had seen it all after rapper Doja Cat, who appeared in the French capital with 30,000 crystals on her body. But the international showbiz media continues to feast on the event.

Doja Cat in her special outfit by Schiaparelli. © BrunoPress/Abaca Press



There was Kylie Jenner, who received praise and criticism for her dress with a huge lion's head. Doja Cat on another day, when she used fake eyelashes as a stick-on moustache. Singer Noah Cyrus, who only wore a necklace over her bosom. And Apple, the 18-year-old daughter and spitting image of Gwyneth Paltrow. She rarely appears in public, but suddenly found herself in the front row at a Chanel show.

Kylie Jenner in her lion dress. © AP





Apple Martin, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin. ©Getty Images



But the moment of the week had nothing to do with peripheral matters, writes Vogue. The dresses at the start of the show by Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren were already ‘breathtaking’, but then the twist was yet to come. As the show progressed, the models wore the dresses in increasingly wacky ways, such as sideways or horizontal.



A model at the Viktor & Rolf show in Paris, with her dress upside down. © BrunoPress/Abaca Press



Vogue has an appropriate name for the whole: topsy-turvy, meaning both “upside down” and “a state of complete confusion.” It’s good to realize that Viktor & Rolf don’t think people go to the supermarket with this: this was haute couture, mainly intended as art. With that, they easily surpassed Kylie Jenner’s dress in the battle for attention, according to the magazine.



The model at Viktor & Rolf wore her dress horizontally.

The model at Viktor & Rolf wore her dress horizontally. © BrunoPress/PhotoShot



The duo literally turned the fashion world upside down, writes CNN. The site speaks of a solid piece of technology, because although the dresses put gravity to the test, everything remained in place.

The back of the horizontal dress at Viktor & Rolf in Paris. ©AFP



