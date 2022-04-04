Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party clearly won the parliamentary elections in Hungary on April 3. Despite the union of the six opposition parties, the conservative Fidesz managed to win the majority of the votes and Orban will govern the country for the period 2022-2026 in what will be his fourth consecutive term. In addition, he managed to increase his presence in Parliament, which will give more power to the president, strongly criticized from Brussels.

Four consecutive terms for Viktor Orban in Hungary. The legislative elections this Sunday, April 3, in the European country, granted a resounding victory for Fidesz, the conservative party of which the Hungarian president is the leader.

With more than 90% of the votes counted, Fidesz will win 135 seats in the 199-member Parliament. Orban’s party will thus increase its presence in the Hungarian Congress, since it currently has 133 representatives in the Lower House.

The victory of the European populist president is a new problem within the European Union, especially (although not only) at this time of war in Ukraine, since Orban decided to distance himself from the most radical positions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he has a close personal relationship.

Viktor Orban declared victory over six foes in his speech: 1) The “left” at home

2) The “international left” abroad

3) The Brussels bureaucrats

4) George Soros

5) The international media

6) Volodymyr Zelensky — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) April 3, 2022



In addition, the European Commission recently sanctioned the president’s government for the approval of a law that prohibited minors from talking about homosexuality.

“We have achieved a huge victory,” Orban told thousands of his supporters in his victory speech in the Hungarian capital, Budapest. “A victory that perhaps can be seen from the Moon, but surely it can be seen from Brussels,” declared the president in relation to the tensions with his members of the community club.

The clear victory of Fidesz, which swept the majority throughout the country, will allow the Government to maintain its absolute majority and, thereby, retain the power of the essential organs of the State to carry out far-reaching reforms.

The extent of Orbán’s victory on a map. The light blue circle above is Budapest, where he wins the opposition. The rest is pretty much all orange/Fidesz. The center/periphery contrast that we have seen so many times with the rise of populism. #Hungary pic.twitter.com/3xQwkgR8HD – Mariangela Paone (@mapaone) April 3, 2022



The Hungarian media, managed mostly by businessmen close to Orban’s postulates, also guarantee the populist leader a favorable internal coverage and image.

Another of the surprises on election night was the escalation of the ultra-right party “Nuestra Patria”, which will have five representatives in the Legislative.

For its part, the opposition, which brought together the sensitivities of up to six different parties, failed resoundingly in its union and failed to win more than 56 parliamentarians according to the count data.

“Unjust and Impossible Conditions”

Orban’s main opponent in the elections, Peter Marki-Zay, “MZP”, did not speak out after the election result beyond writing a brief message on his Twitter account appealing to “not let go of hands” during the count.

However, the conservative mayor denounced in the morning that the electoral conditions were “unfair and impossible”, as they were intended to allow Orban “to remain in power forever”.

Other candidates from the opposition coalition such as Marto Gyongyosi, vice president of the nationalist Jobbik formation, denounced “irregularities.”

Accused by Brussels of multiple attacks on the rule of law, Viktor Orban has maintained tight control over the country’s justice system and media over the past decade. The president, in the social sphere, maintains the foundations of an ultraconservative vision on issues such as reproductive or sexual rights.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at the Europa building at the EU headquarters in Brussels on December 10, 2020, ahead of a European Union summit. AFP – YVES HERMAN

The vote this Sunday, April 3, was carried out for the first time under the supervision of more than 200 international observers, who were joined by thousands of volunteers at the polling stations.

Criticizing the “most corrupt government in the history of Hungary”, the oppositionist MZP toured the country in recent weeks, listening to the inhabitants, hoping to defeat the government’s “propaganda”, something that, however, he did not achieve. according to the resounding results on election night.

“Hungarian Putin”

Despite being the European leader who has been most skeptical about the toughest sanctions against the regime of Vladimir Putin (with whom he has a very good personal relationship), Orban knew how to take advantage of the war in Ukraine by capitalizing on the message of the stability in the face of the chaos that the opposition, allied to the postulates of the Ukrainian leader Volodímir Zelenski, could bring to the country, according to him.

Orban changed his campaign slogan to “War or Peace” and said that taking sides in the conflict on the Ukrainian side was taking a step towards war, which would further damage Hungary’s economy, which is highly dependent on energy resources from Ukraine. From Russia.

People hold banners depicting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest organized by members of the Hungarian opposition in front of the state television building, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Budapest , Hungary, on March 6, 2022. © REUTERS – MARTON MONUS

The Eastern European country imports 85% of its gas and more than 60% of its oil from Russia and Orban, during the campaign, always expressed his desire to continue buying these resources, despite criticism from many of his partners. Europeans, due to the economic consequences of cutting energy ties with their allies in the Kremlin.

From the opposition, the president was criticized for his neutral stance against the Russian invasion in Ukraine and was labeled “Hungarian Putin”, a message that did not penetrate society.

On election day this April 3, Hungarians were also asked to answer four questions in relation to the recent law that prohibits talking to minors about “sex change and homosexuality”.

According to the NGOs of the European country, this was a meaningless consultation and they requested that the ballots be “invalidated” by marking two boxes instead of one. Definitive results are not yet known on this matter.

With information from AFP and EFE