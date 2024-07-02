Hungarian PM Orban arrives in Kyiv to discuss peace with Zelensky

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. It is noted that the main topic of their meeting will be “the possibility of achieving peace.” In addition, the press secretary of the Hungarian leader Bertalan Havasi reported that the parties will discuss issues of bilateral relations.

Orban himself also commented on his visit to Ukraine.

“The goal of the Hungarian presidency [в Совете ЕС] is to help solve the problems facing the European Union. That is why my first trip took me to Kyiv,” he said.

Orban named the US role in conflict resolution

Before his trip to Kyiv, Orban named the condition for a ceasefire in Ukraine. According to him, this will happen if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election.

Photo: Yves Herman / Reuters

The Hungarian Prime Minister also stressed that “negotiations between Russia and the United States will begin sooner or later.” He noted that Europe needs to think about “who and how will represent its interests in such a case.”

Ukraine names purpose of Orban’s visit to Kyiv

Ukrainian political scientist Volodymyr Fesenko believes that Orban came to Kyiv to demonstrate his political weight as a representative of the European Union, and on July 1, Hungary began its presidency of the EU Council. Therefore, according to Fesenko, the politician “must take into account” the Ukrainian issue, which is one of the most important for the European Union.

In addition, the political scientist explained the visit of the Budapest representative by disputes between Hungary and Ukraine.

Russia reacts to Orban-Zelensky meeting

State Duma deputy Svetlana Zhurova, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, suggested that Orban, at a meeting with Zelensky, will try to explain to his Ukrainian counterpart that Kyiv’s intransigence and its unpreparedness for peace pose a threat.

Photo: Michael Buholzer / Reuters

At the same time, she noted that, most likely, Zelensky will also “try to convince Orban of something,” since a number of EU decisions on Ukraine were blocked by the Hungarian Prime Minister.

“Orban is one of the few European politicians who, although he does not support Russia in all respects, either abstains or supports it in some fundamental issues,” Zhurova added.

Kremlin says there are no expectations for Orban’s trip to Ukraine

The press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, in turn, noted that the Kremlin has no expectations from Orban’s trip to Ukraine.

He added that Hungary “must live up to its responsibilities” after taking over the EU Council presidency.