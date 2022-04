Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will serve his fourth consecutive term as Chief Executive| Photo: EFE/EPA/Julien Warnand

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, of a conservative hue, won the Hungarian elections and will serve his fourth consecutive term as head of the European country’s Executive. The Fidesz party, led by de Orbán, led with 71% of votes counted on Sunday night, the Hungarian national electoral council said.

Despite opinion polls predicting a tighter race, the re-elected prime minister’s party won comfortably in much of the country. Opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay failed to win in his own district, where he was mayor. According to analysts, the war in Ukraine benefited Orbán, who presented himself to the electorate as a guarantor of stability in turbulent times.

“We have achieved a huge victory that, perhaps, can be seen from the moon, but it can certainly be seen from Brussels,” said Viktor Orbán in a speech to supporters. In parliament, the prime minister’s party has won 134 of the 199 seats so far. , while the opposition ticket won 58 seats.