When Viktor Orbán comes, the interest is great. It was the same on Thursday in the congress hall of the Vienna Chancellery on Ballhausplatz. When Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Hungary’s Prime Minister entered the press conference room, there was no space left in it, and their appearance had to be broadcast on a video screen in an adjoining room. Against this backdrop, the two heads of government demonstrated perfectly that they do not agree on many key issues, but want to work together on others.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

The disagreement became clearest on the question of how to deal with Ukraine. “A Hungarian always feels at home in Vienna,” Orbán began jovially, only to make it clear a few sentences later that he would like to break through the EU’s support for Ukraine and apparently would also prefer to end the West’s military support for the state under attack would: “It is clear to us that this war cannot be won in this form.” NATO’s concept of supporting Ukraine with weapons and trainers is a construction “that has proven today that it cannot lead to Ukraine’s victory”. The strategy “needs to change,” Orbán said. “Of course we recognize that Hungary is incapable of completely changing a Western strategy. However, we would like to signal to our Western friends that without a change in strategy there will be no peace.”