The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbanwants to eliminate European Union sanctions against Russia in the context of the war in Ukraine, as he expressed in an interview on state radio.

Orban believes that the EU will have to adapt to a new era with the return of Donald Trump to the White House and should create a relationship with Russia that is “free of sanctions”.

Since the invasion of Ukraine began almost three years ago, the EU has been kyiv’s main arms and budgetary support, both with direct aid and through economic sanctions on Moscow. In fact, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenhas even sought to get the Asian powers to enter into this same dynamic. In 2023, at a summit in Beijing, the German highlighted the “need for China to use all its influence over Russia to stop this war of aggression and commit to the Ukraine peace plan.” He also insisted that the Xi’s government It had to refrain “from supplying lethal equipment to Russia”, in order to “prevent its attempts to undermine the impact of the sanctions.”





Precisely a year ago, the EU finalized a new package of sanctions against the Kremlin, in a context in which the aid that Zelensky received was increasingly less. Thus, Brussels agreed to assign Ukraine 50,000 million euros between 2024 and 2028. A new package of sanctions was also closed by the countries of the European Union against Russia, which committed to adding more individuals and legal entities to the lists of asset freeze and also prohibit them from traveling to community territory. The three Baltic countries and Poland proposed vetoing the Russian aluminum imports will be included among the restrictions.

