Hungary’s government has decided to freeze the prices of six staple foods from February 1 as a measure to combat inflation, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced on Wednesday.

Sugar, wheat flour, sunflower oil, pork shank, chicken breast and whole milk will have to be sold at the same price as they were on October 15, 2021. Stores will have to reduce the prices of these items to reach these values. .

In a video posted on social media, the Hungarian prime minister recalled that prices are rising across Europe due to rising fuel prices, and said that his decision will protect families.

“In addition to protecting households, the government has also succeeded in curbing gasoline prices, introduced a cut in mortgage interest rates, and Hungarian households have access to fixed-price energy, thanks to a policy to reduce overall spending. “, said Orban.

The opposition reacted to the announcement, describing the intervention as an “admission that the Hungarian economy is in a tragic state”.

Members of the seven-party opposition alliance “Hungary belongs to all” posted the same message on their social media:

“The government needs to get out. They are just now starting to address food prices, in the last 12 weeks of their 12-year government with a two-thirds majority. Instead of responsible economic policy, the rampant price rise is being tackled.” with official prices, which amounts to a confession”, says the opposition alliance, promising to reduce the value added tax on food to 5%.

Elections in three months

On Monday (11), Hungarian President János Áder set the country’s elections for April 3, with a referendum proposed by Viktor Orbán’s party, Fidesz, on LGBTQ issues for the same date.

Orbán will face a dispute with the broad opposition alliance united against him. Fidesz and the opposition are currently tied in opinion polls.