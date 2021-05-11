The head of the political council of the Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Viktor Medvedchuk was suspected of treason and attempted theft of national resources in Crimea. This was reported by “Interfax – Ukraine” with reference to a source.

According to the agency, a similar suspicion was also signed against the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Taras Kozak.

Later, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova confirmed that she had signed the suspicions to the deputies. “My colleagues from law enforcement agencies and I carried out a lot of investigative actions, received many expert opinions, and interrogated valuable witnesses during the pre-trial investigation,” she explained.

Venediktova stressed that everything possible was done “to keep the information in a vacuum.”

It is reported that the Security Service of Ukraine is establishing the whereabouts of Medvedchuk.

Earlier, the SBU came to search Medvedchuk’s house. The politician and his family live there temporarily while renovations are underway in his main house. The territory was cordoned off by a special unit “SBU Alpha”.

On February 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on sanctions against Medvedchuk, his wife Oksana Marchenko and associated individuals and legal entities. The reason for the restrictions was the investigation of a criminal case on the financing of terrorism.

Prior to that, opposition TV channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK, associated with Medvedchuk, were blocked. The sanctions were imposed against Kozak, who owns the Novosti media holding.