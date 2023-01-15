To defuse the situation in Ukraine, it is necessary to recognize the interests of Russia. This was stated in an article for Izvestia by Viktor Medvedchuk, Chairman of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform – For Life (OPPL), banned in Ukraine.

“The Cold War ended with a political decision to build a new world where there are no wars. It is clearly seen that such a world was not built, that the current world politics has returned to where it started detente. And now there are only two ways out: to slide into a world war and a nuclear conflict, or to start the process of detente again, for which it is necessary to take into account the interests of all parties. But for this it is necessary to recognize politically that Russia has interests, that they must be taken into account in the construction of a new detente. And, most importantly, to play honestly, not to deceive anyone, not to let in fog, and not to try to make money on someone else’s blood, ”said the Ukrainian politician.

In his opinion, the conflict will either grow further, spreading to Europe and other countries, or will be localized. However, the second path requires that the party of peace be heard.

This is hindered by Western countries, actively supporting military operations in Ukraine.

Read more in Viktor Medvedchuk’s article for Izvestia:

Ukrainian Syndrome. Anatomy of modern military confrontation