Russian wife Victor Buta Alla told on January 21 in an interview with Lenta.ru about the difficulties he had to face after his release from an American prison.

According to Alla, Victor is very tired, as he is surrounded by a large number of people, he often has to meet and communicate.

“Given that for 15 years he was practically in isolation and did not communicate with anyone, then this is the most difficult moment, not in terms of communication, but in terms of psychological fatigue,” she said.

In addition, Booth has difficulty adjusting to the difference in time zones between the US and Russia. Since he is used to getting up early, he gets very tired in the evening.

Nevertheless, according to her, despite being tired, in the morning Victor devotes an hour and a half to yoga and meditation. This is what helps him to hold on and gives strength for the whole day, Alla noted.

As for the development of modern technology, Bout did not have any problems in this matter, his wife says.

According to her, now Victor also needs to undergo an additional examination – check his eyesight and visit a dentist.

“Plans to recover, adapt to a new life. It is clear that things have changed over time. The most important thing is to find a balance, and then everything will be clear. There is a time for everything, ”Alla emphasized.

On December 8, 2022, Bout was exchanged for American basketball player Brittney Griner, who was convicted in the Russian Federation for drug smuggling. The exchange procedure took place at Abu Dhabi airport.

In March 2008, Bout was arrested in Thailand at the request of US authorities and extradited to the United States two years later. In April 2012, a New York court sentenced a Russian to 25 years in prison and a $15 million fine for arms smuggling and helping terrorist groups. The Russian did not admit his guilt.

In total, Bout spent 12 years in an American prison.