Victor Bout, who is serving a 25-year term in the American prison “Marion”, in an interview with Izvestia, said that he began to study drawing from textbooks, but in recent years, employees have selected his works and disposed of them.

“I had a constant desire to draw, and when such an opportunity worked out, I drew almost every day. Unfortunately, for the last four years, this opportunity has not been available, since I was transferred to another mode of detention, and it is impossible to engage in creative work in this block. Even if I draw something with a pencil, it is taken away from me and disposed of,” he said.

For Bout, as he said, this was a very big loss, because he learned to draw in prison himself.

“The opportunity was taken away from me not only to engage in “artistic meditation”, but also to have at least some independent development in such conditions of detention,” Bout shared.

Read more in an exclusive interview with Izvestia:

“I’m afraid that all talk about the exchange may turn out to be just talk”