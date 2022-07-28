Although Russia says that there is still no agreement with the United States on a possible exchange of prisoners, the proposal revolves around Viktor Bout, known as the ‘Merchant of Death’, a character that Moscow wants to be returned to him.

The US would be willing to hand him over if Russia hands over basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug trafficking and who has pleaded guilty but no criminal intent.

Bout’s case stunned the tabloids, even inspiring Hollywood with his movie “The Warlord,” starring Nicolas Cage. The arms dealer became one of the first in the world and in 2008, in a trap by US agents, he was able to be captured.

The decoy was that the agents posed as members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and told Bout that they wanted to buy weapons to assassinate US agents. That is how they were captured in Thailand.

Although little is known about the “war merchant’s” past, it appears that he was born in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, and attended the Military Institute of Foreign Languages, a secondary school for Russian military intelligence.

In 2012, Preet Bharara, a federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said that “Viktor Bout has been enemy number one of the international arms trade for many years, fueling some of the most violent conflicts in the world.”

Moscow has claimed it on different occasions but without success. Now, although they have not yet reached an agreement, the extradition seems closer, the US would be willing to hand him over in exchange for the basketball player and former Marine Paul Whelan, accused of espionage in Russia.

Paul Whelan, was convicted in Russia of espionage.

On July 7, Griner pleaded guilty at trial to drug smuggling and faces 10 years in prison on the charge. The 31-year-old Olympic medalist, she played in Russia during the WNBA offseason and was arrested on February 17 at a Moscow airport earlier this year.

Russian police claimed she had cannabis oil in her luggage and charged her with smuggling significant amounts of a narcotic substance.

For his part, Paul Whelan has been found guilty of espionage with a sentence of 10 years. Whelan was arrested in a Moscow hotel in December 2018 for allegedly being involved in an intelligence operation.

