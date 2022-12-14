Returning from an American prison to his homeland, Viktor Bout is unlikely to lead a Telegram channel. He does not have free time to understand smartphones yet. The Russian spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia on December 14.

“You know, this is a fact: I just saw a smartphone. The fact is that when I was arrested, there were no smartphones yet. I still don’t have time to figure out what it is. I don’t know what Telegram is and how it even works. For me, this is a completely new thing. And I need some time to get used to it. Regarding Telegram channels: to lead, not to lead, I don’t know. But it is unlikely – it will take a very long time, and it is unlikely that there will be time for this, ”he said.

Earlier, Telegram channels began to appear on behalf of Viktor Bout, the messages of which were referred to by a number of federal media. Victor’s wife Alla said that the Russian does not have a channel in the messenger. Later, the authors of Booth’s pseudo-channels confessed to their unreliability.

Read more in an exclusive interview with Izvestia:

For me, a trip to Kamchatka is more interesting than to the smelly, sorry, West