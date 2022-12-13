Viktor Bout announced the calls of the investigation in the United States to speak negatively about President Putin

Russian Viktor Bout, who was pardoned in the United States after being accused of arms trafficking, spoke about the pressure exerted on him by the investigation in the United States. Memories he shared in an interview with KP-Petersburg.

According to the released Russian, before the trial he was placed in the strictest block, where the lights were not turned off at night and could not be provided with food. At the same time, there were no outright tortures, he explained.

In addition, the prisoner was subjected to moral pressure from the American investigation, he was called upon to slander Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I was also persuaded to give negative information about the president of the country, although, of course, I did not have and could not have any information,” Bout added.

In another interview, Bout said that a portrait of Putin always hung in his prison cell. “I am proud that I am a Russian person, and [тем, что] our president is Putin,” Bout said. He also stated that, given the appropriate opportunities, he would take part in a special operation in Ukraine.

Viktor Bout was serving time on charges of supporting terror and attempting to illegally trade weapons in the United States. The Russian was arrested in 2008 in Thailand at the request of the American side. In 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison. The defendant pleaded not guilty. The procedure for the exchange of American basketball player Brittney Griner for Bout took place on December 8 in Abu Dhabi.