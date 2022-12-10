Russian businessman Viktor Bout would like to take part in a special operation to protect Donbass. He stated this on November 10 to the TV channel RT.

“I wondered why we didn’t start earlier, but we weren’t ready. I fully support it, and if I had the opportunity and the necessary skills, I would, of course, go,” he said.

Booth also said that during a court hearing in the United States, the judge called him a “normal businessman” who did nothing illegal. He also noted that he did not notice Russophobia while he was in an American prison.

On December 8, Bout was exchanged for American basketball player Brittney Griner, convicted in Russia for drug smuggling. The procedure took place at Abu Dhabi airport. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the Russian side had been negotiating for a long time, because Washington categorically refused to include Bout in the exchange system.

On the same day, the plane with Bout, who was serving a sentence in the United States on charges of arms trafficking and supporting terror, landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo-2 airport. He returned to his homeland 14 years and 10 months after his arrest by US intelligence agencies.

Booth later expressed gratitude for the noble attitude during the exchange. However, his wife Alla But said that her husband feels terrible: severe exhaustion, since he did not sleep for three days because of the road and the emotional component.

In March 2008, Bout was arrested in Thailand at the request of the US authorities and two years later he was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, a New York court sentenced Viktor Bout to 25 years in prison and a $15 million fine for arms smuggling and aiding terrorist groups. The Russian has pleaded not guilty.