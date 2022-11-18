Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year term in the American prison “Marion”, does not receive Russian newspapers for a month and a half, and “in a nutshell” learns about the situation in the world during a telephone conversation with his wife Alla. Victor himself spoke about this in an exclusive interview with Izvestia.

“Unfortunately, I only receive news from newspapers that the Russian embassy subscribed to me earlier. But for the last month and a half I have not received them either, because there was a technical error. Therefore, today I do not know any information from outside about what is happening in Russia, about current news in the country. Unless sometimes, literally in a nutshell, the wife manages to tell me on the phone what is really happening, ”he said.

According to him, in prison, you can only watch CNN, Fox News and sports channels.

“The embassy promised to solve this problem in the near future. Of course, I really look forward to it, but how quickly it will turn out is still unknown, ”Bout added.

